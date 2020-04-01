SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yoo In Na to Return with Another Romantic Comedy Drama?
[SBS Star] Yoo In Na to Return with Another Romantic Comedy Drama?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.01 18:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoo In Na to Return with Another Romantic Comedy Drama?
Actress Yoo In Na is reportedly starring in a new romantic comedy drama.

On April 1, news outlet Ilgan Sports reported that Yoo In Na will lead MBC's upcoming drama 'The Spy Who Love Me' (literal title).
Yoo In Na'The Spy Who Love Me' is a romantic comedy drama depicting a secretive romance between three people who have shocking secrets.

Yoo In Na is said to be taking the role of a character named 'Kang Ah-reum', who dreams of becoming the world's best wedding dress designer.

This will be her role in a romantic comedy drama after her successful drama 'Touch Your Heart' that she acted with actor Lee Dong Wook last year. 
Yoo In NaAfter this report was made, Yoo In Na's management agency YG Entertainment gave their official response.

The agency said, "Yoo In Na hasn't confirmed her appearance in 'The Spy Who Love Me' yet. She is still considering the offer."
Yoo In NaMeanwhile, 'The Spy Who Love Me' is scheduled to be unveiled in the second half of the year.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
