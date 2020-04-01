[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Updates His Instagram for the First Time Since Enlistment

Actor Lee Jong Suk shared a sweet message to fans for the first time since his military enlistment last year.On March 31, Lee Jong Suk celebrated his 10th debut anniversary.To celebrate this special day with his beloved fans, the actor took his personal Instagram account to share a message to them.Lee Jong Suk wrote, "Everyone doing well, right? I have received your beautiful hearts, even today. I always thank you," along with a blue poster that reads, "Lee Jong Suk 10th Anniversary."This marks Lee Jong Suk's first Instagram update since his enlistment as a public service worker in March last year.Debuted as a professional runway model in 2005, Lee Jong Suk embarked on his acting career in 2010 with his first drama 'Prosecutor Princess'.After that, Lee Jong Suk has become Asia's sweetheart thanks to his appearance on multiple mega-hit dramas including 'Secret Garden', 'I Hear Your Voice', 'Pinocchio', 'While You Were Sleeping', and more.(Credit= 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)(SBS Star)