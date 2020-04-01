SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SF9 RO WOON & Red Velvet WENDY to Voice the Lead Characters in 'Trolls World Tour'
[SBS Star] SF9 RO WOON & Red Velvet WENDY to Voice the Lead Characters in 'Trolls World Tour'

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.01 15:27
K-pop boy group SF9's member RO WOON and girl group Red Velvet WENDY are putting their voices over the characters in 'Trolls World Tour'.

On April 1, it was reported that RO WOON and WENDY have been confirmed to star in the Korean version of American animated film 'Trolls World Tour'.
RO WOON and WENDYIn the upcoming Korean version of 'Trolls World Tour', RO WOON will be playing the role of the male lead 'Branch' and WENDY will act the female lead 'Poppy'.

RO WOON and WENDY not only will dub the characters, but also take part in singing various Korean version of sound tracks.

RO WOON commented, "It was so much fun to speak and sing for my character. I hope everyone will enjoy the film."

WENDY also shared her feelings, "All Red Velvet members were able to participate in this film together, and it was amazing."

She continued, "I really did my best for my character. I had a great time recording the whole thing."
RO WOON and WENDYMeanwhile, 'Trolls World Tour' is scheduled to hit theaters on April 29.

(Credit= FNC Entertainment, SM Entertainment, Universal Pictures Korea)

(SBS Star)  
