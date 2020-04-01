[SBS Star] Yulhee Gives an Update on Her Life with Twin Girls

K-pop girl group LABOUM's former member Yulhee shared what her life is like with her adorable twin girls.On March 31, Yulhee went live on her Instagram.During the live broadcast, Yulhee introduced her followers to her twins―Ah-rin and Ah-yoon, who were just born last month.Yulhee commented, "The twins are well. They sleep for about four to five hours these days. Things became much easier for me around 50 days after Jae-yul was born as well."She continued, "A lot of people have been asking me whether they have double eyelids. Yes, they do. But they've become so fat that their fat's covering them at the moment."Yulhee went on, "I've gained lots of weight since giving birth to the girls. I still haven't got around to lose that weight yet. It's nice hearing the sound of newborn babies again though."She added, "I think Jae-yul knows that they are his little sisters. I can't show him to you, as he is on a different floor. But he is doing great."Back on February 11, Yulhee gave birth to Ah-rin and Ah-yoon.Yulhee and her husband K-pop boy band FTISLAND's drummer Minhwan now has three children, including their son Jae-yul who was born in June 2018.(Credit= 'yul._.hee' Instagram)(SBS Star)