SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yulhee Gives an Update on Her Life with Twin Girls
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yulhee Gives an Update on Her Life with Twin Girls

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.01 13:45 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yulhee Gives an Update on Her Life with Twin Girls
K-pop girl group LABOUM's former member Yulhee shared what her life is like with her adorable twin girls.

On March 31, Yulhee went live on her Instagram.

During the live broadcast, Yulhee introduced her followers to her twins―Ah-rin and Ah-yoon, who were just born last month.
Yulhee and her babiesYulhee commented, "The twins are well. They sleep for about four to five hours these days. Things became much easier for me around 50 days after Jae-yul was born as well."

She continued, "A lot of people have been asking me whether they have double eyelids. Yes, they do. But they've become so fat that their fat's covering them at the moment."
Yulhee and her babiesYulhee went on, "I've gained lots of weight since giving birth to the girls. I still haven't got around to lose that weight yet. It's nice hearing the sound of newborn babies again though."

She added, "I think Jae-yul knows that they are his little sisters. I can't show him to you, as he is on a different floor. But he is doing great."
Yulhee and her babiesBack on February 11, Yulhee gave birth to Ah-rin and Ah-yoon.

Yulhee and her husband K-pop boy band FTISLAND's drummer Minhwan now has three children, including their son Jae-yul who was born in June 2018.

(Credit= 'yul._.hee' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙