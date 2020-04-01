SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Shares April Fools' Day Prank Video Filmed with Her Dad
Singer/actress IU pulled off an adorable April Fools' Day prank by filming a funny video with her dad.

On April 1, a new video titled 'IU's Fast and Furious Test Drive!' was shared on IU's official YouTube channel.
IUIn the video, IU proudly announced to her fans, "Today, I'm going for a test ride. I bought a car. I finally got my driver's license after 28 years, before I turned 30."

The singer was accompanied by her dad, who gave her a lot of help and driving lessons until she finally got her license.
IUIU said to her dad, "I should've got the license when I was much younger. As I age, I get more fearful."

To this, IU's dad responded, "I always told you to! By the way, it's because you have poor athleticism."

As she arrives at a parking lot, IU bragged about her backward parking skills and cutely revealed, "I get confused between the accelerator and brake pedals."
IUAfter parking the car, however, IU shockingly exited the car with the steering wheel and said, "Whoa, that was really difficult to act."

IU was actually sitting in the passenger seat, holding a fake steering wheel while it was her dad who really drove the car.
IUShe even got her signature cheek mole drawn onto the very opposite side of her face, to make her prank video extra realistic.
IUCheck out IU's cute prank video below:
 

(Credit= 'IU Official' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
