[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Hye Kyo Answers Personal Questions in Her First Interview in Months

Actress Song Hye Kyo honestly answered some questions about herself.On March 30, Song Hye Kyo updated her Instagram with a short video of herself.The video was of the actress' interview with one luxury fashion brand, and this was her first interview in months.To a question asking her whether she prefers mornings or evenings, Song Hye Kyo answered, "I personally enjoy evenings."She explained, "It's because I feel like I can make the most out of free time alone."Then, she was asked, "When do you feel like yourself?"Song Hye Kyo responded, "Perhaps it's when I eat and talk with the people I love. I think I show my most natural self during those times."As a final question, she was asked, "What hasn't changed since you were young?"Song Hye Kyo said, "My personal relationships. People I met when I was younger are still by my side."Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo is considering her offer to lead a new movie titled, 'Anna'.(Credit= Bottega Veneta/'kyo1122' Instagram)(SBS Star)