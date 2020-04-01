SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Hye Kyo Answers Personal Questions in Her First Interview in Months
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Hye Kyo Answers Personal Questions in Her First Interview in Months

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.01 10:55 View Count
Actress Song Hye Kyo honestly answered some questions about herself.

On March 30, Song Hye Kyo updated her Instagram with a short video of herself.

The video was of the actress' interview with one luxury fashion brand, and this was her first interview in months.
Song Hye KyoSong Hye KyoTo a question asking her whether she prefers mornings or evenings, Song Hye Kyo answered, "I personally enjoy evenings."

She explained, "It's because I feel like I can make the most out of free time alone."

Then, she was asked, "When do you feel like yourself?"

Song Hye Kyo responded, "Perhaps it's when I eat and talk with the people I love. I think I show my most natural self during those times."

As a final question, she was asked, "What hasn't changed since you were young?"

Song Hye Kyo said, "My personal relationships. People I met when I was younger are still by my side."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo is considering her offer to lead a new movie titled, 'Anna'.

(Credit= Bottega Veneta/'kyo1122' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
