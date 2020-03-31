SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO D.O. & FTISLAND Lee Hong Gi to Act in a Military Musical Together?
[SBS Star] EXO D.O. & FTISLAND Lee Hong Gi to Act in a Military Musical Together?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.31 18:17
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO D.O. & FTISLAND Lee Hong Gi to Act in a Military Musical Together?
D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO and Lee Hong Gi of boy band FTISLAND may be acting in a military musical together. 

On March 31, news outlet OSEN reported that it is likely that D.O. and Lee Hong Gi are strong candidates for the cast of an upcoming military musical 'Return' (literal translation). 
D.O. and Lee Hong Gi'Return' is a musical that is in production in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War. 

It is about a special recovery operation that is operated to find remains of those killed in war. 
D.O. and Lee Hong GiIn response to this report, the military musical production team commented, "We are currently working on the production of 'Return'. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, however, we are unable to confirm when it will hit theaters." 

They continued, "The casting is still an ongoing process, but D.O. and Lee Hong Gi are likely to act in our musical. It is too early to say which roles they will take though." 
D.O. and Lee Hong GiD.O. started his military service last July while Lee Hong Gi enlisted in the military last September. 

They are both serving the national mandatory duty as active-duty soldiers. 

(Credit= SM Entertainment, FNC Entertainment, Online Community, 'skullhong12' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
