[SBS Star] SUHO Avoids Get-togethers with Fellow EXO Members?

K-pop boy group EXO's leader SUHO revealed that he often avoids get-togethers with his fellow EXO members.On March 31 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', SUHO joined as a guest.During the show, DJ Kim Shin-young asked SUHO about his image as a "hyung (older male friend) who opens his wallet easily."To this, SUHO explained, "I try to buy meals when it comes to hoobaes (junior artists) or friends who aren't as well-known. But I don't buy for my members. I mean, there's no need to."He went on, "When EXO members meet, I purposely don't go often. I tell them I can't join them because there's something in my schedule."SUHO revealed that the hoobae that he recently bought a meal was singer Park Ji Hoon.He said, "Recently, I wasn't able to see NCT members because they're busy, but I bought a traditional Korean meal for Park Ji Hoon. It's been a month or two."Meanwhile, SUHO recently made a successful solo debut with 'Let's Love'.(Credit= MBC Kim Shin-young's Music Party, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)