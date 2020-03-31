[SBS Star] SUHO Avoids Get-togethers with Fellow EXO Members?

K-pop boy group EXO's leader SUHO revealed that he often avoids get-togethers with his fellow EXO members.
On March 31 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', SUHO joined as a guest.
During the show, DJ Kim Shin-young asked SUHO about his image as a "hyung (older male friend) who opens his wallet easily."
To this, SUHO explained, "I try to buy meals when it comes to hoobaes (junior artists) or friends who aren't as well-known. But I don't buy for my members. I mean, there's no need to."
He went on, "When EXO members meet, I purposely don't go often. I tell them I can't join them because there's something in my schedule."
SUHO revealed that the hoobae that he recently bought a meal was singer Park Ji Hoon.
He said, "Recently, I wasn't able to see NCT members because they're busy, but I bought a traditional Korean meal for Park Ji Hoon. It's been a month or two."
Meanwhile, SUHO recently made a successful solo debut with 'Let's Love'.
(Credit= MBC Kim Shin-young's Music Party, SM Entertainment)
(SBS Star)