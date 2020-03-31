[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's Sweet Phone & Text Conversation with His Mother Unveil

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo revealed a sweet phone and text conversation with his mother.On March 30, ASTRO's management agency shared a special video of Cha Eun-woo on YouTube in celebration of his birthday.The video started with Cha Eun-woo in a kitchen, making a crêpe cake.Cha Eun-woo said, "I've always received a cake from my parents on my birthday, but never given it to them. So, I decided to make a cake for them today."He continued, "It's my first time ever making a cake. I'm not very great at cooking, but I've watched a lot of cooking videos on YouTube last night. Hopefully, I'll succeed in making it today."After completing making a crêpe cake with "I love you" written on top, Cha Eun-woo got in a car and started driving to his family home.When he got there, he left a cake and letter by the front door and got back to the car.In his car, he called his mother to ask whether she was at home.She responded, "I'm at the office. Are you there right now?"Cha Eun-woo said, "No, no. I was just wondering, because I sent you something. It's apparently arrived, so..."She said, "As you asked me if I was home, I thought you were there now. I was about to run to our house."Cha Eun-woo laughed and said, "You were going to run? Anyway, tell me when you get the thing that I sent you after you get home."Later when Cha Eun-woo arrived back to his agency, he received a text from his mother.In the text, Cha Eun-woo's mother wrote, "Thank you so much! This was totally unexpected. You are such an awesome son."In response to this text, Cha Eun-woo replied, "Mom, read the letter as well."She instantly wrote back saying, "I've read it already. I'm very touched. Eun-woo, you always make my heart warm like this."Then, Cha Eun-woo wrapped up the video by saying, "Mom and dad, thank you and I love you."He went on, "This video is probably going to be uploaded on our channel on my birthday, so let me say this here. I would like to thank everyone for wishing me happy birthday!"(Credit= 'ASTRO 아스트로' YouTube)(SBS Star)