[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's Sweet Phone & Text Conversation with His Mother Unveil
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.31 17:08
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Cha Eun-woos Sweet Phone & Text Conversation with His Mother Unveil
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo revealed a sweet phone and text conversation with his mother.

On March 30, ASTRO's management agency shared a special video of Cha Eun-woo on YouTube in celebration of his birthday. 
Cha Eun-wooThe video started with Cha Eun-woo in a kitchen, making a crêpe cake.

Cha Eun-woo said, "I've always received a cake from my parents on my birthday, but never given it to them. So, I decided to make a cake for them today."

He continued, "It's my first time ever making a cake. I'm not very great at cooking, but I've watched a lot of cooking videos on YouTube last night. Hopefully, I'll succeed in making it today."

After completing making a crêpe cake with "I love you" written on top, Cha Eun-woo got in a car and started driving to his family home.

When he got there, he left a cake and letter by the front door and got back to the car.
Cha Eun-wooIn his car, he called his mother to ask whether she was at home.

She responded, "I'm at the office. Are you there right now?"

Cha Eun-woo said, "No, no. I was just wondering, because I sent you something. It's apparently arrived, so..."

She said, "As you asked me if I was home, I thought you were there now. I was about to run to our house."

Cha Eun-woo laughed and said, "You were going to run? Anyway, tell me when you get the thing that I sent you after you get home."
Cha Eun-wooLater when Cha Eun-woo arrived back to his agency, he received a text from his mother.

In the text, Cha Eun-woo's mother wrote, "Thank you so much! This was totally unexpected. You are such an awesome son."

In response to this text, Cha Eun-woo replied, "Mom, read the letter as well."

She instantly wrote back saying, "I've read it already. I'm very touched. Eun-woo, you always make my heart warm like this."

Then, Cha Eun-woo wrapped up the video by saying, "Mom and dad, thank you and I love you."

He went on, "This video is probably going to be uploaded on our channel on my birthday, so let me say this here. I would like to thank everyone for wishing me happy birthday!"
 

(Credit= 'ASTRO 아스트로' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
