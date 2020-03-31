[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Shares Sneak Peek of His Handwritten Notes for Lyrics

K-pop boy group BTS' member/songwriter SUGA shared a photo of his notepad filled with lyrics.Recently, SUGA has been active on the group's official Twitter sharing multiple selfies; comforting sad fans amid concert cancellations due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.Then on March 29, SUGA took the Twitter account to share a photo with the caption, "Found this while rummaging around."The photo was of SUGA's notes while writing lyrics for three songs, '134340', 'The Last', and 'Outro : Tear'.According to fans, SUGA previously revealed that he always us this particular type of notepad―a yellow legal pad―to write down his lyrics.Upon seeing SUGA's post, fans commented, "My hardworking king!", "Can't wait for another release.", "He's not only talented, but also diligent on what he does.", and more.(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'BTS' V LIVE, Mnet)(SBS Star)