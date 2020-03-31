[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIN Suddenly Becomes Awake After Discovering He Is on JIMIN's Live?

브이앱 라이브 중 �� 통화연결

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN was spotted suddenly becoming completely awake right after finding out that he was on live.On March 30, JIMIN went live on NAVER V LIVE to communicate with fans.During the live broadcast, JIMIN decided to call JIN and pretend like he was a random person calling him.Following a couple of seconds of a dial tone, JIN picked up JIMIN's call in a sleepy tone of voice.JIMIN playfully said, "Hi, is this Kim Seok-jin(JIN's real name)'s phone? We are a cleaning service company. I'm calling to check whether you need a clean-up at your place."While still sounding like he had just woken up from a nap, JIN answered, "No, thank you. I don't need it."Then JIMIN said, "In that case, can you please say hi to ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom)? I'm actually on live at the moment. Are you in bed right now though?"JIN responded, "Yes, I mean, no.", then brightly said, "Hi, everyone. This is JIN."JIN sounded totally awake unlike himself not even a minute ago.As JIMIN heard JIN, he burst into laughter at the swiftness of the change in his tone of voice.(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)