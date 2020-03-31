SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi Makes Surprise Appearance on SBS' Prime Time News
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi Makes Surprise Appearance on SBS' Prime Time News

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.03.31 14:26 Updated 2020.03.31 14:42 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi Makes Surprise Appearance on SBS Prime Time News
Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi made a successful news presenter debut with his surprise appearance on SBS' prime time news.

On March 30, Lee Seung Gi appeared at the end of 'SBS 8 News' during the sports news segment to report about a professional baseball player who returned to the field for a practice game and hit a home run. 
Lee Seung Gi SBS 8 NewsLee Seung Gi SBS 8 NewsAfter being introduced by SBS announcer Kim Yoon-sang, Lee Seung Gi nervously started delivering the news, saying, "We prepared a clip of LOTTE Giants' player Kim Sang-ho, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor two years ago."

Before signing off, Lee Seung Gi said, "This has been one-day announcer, Lee Seung Gi."
Lee Seung Gi SBS 8 NewsAfter the broadcast, fans have been speculating about the reason behind Lee Seung Gi's unexpected appearance; including a possible link to the upcoming episode of SBS' variety show 'Master in the House'.
Lee Seung Gi SBS 8 News
Check out Lee Seung Gi's news presenter debut in the video below.

(Credit= 'SBS News' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙