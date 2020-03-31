[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi Makes Surprise Appearance on SBS' Prime Time News

Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi made a successful news presenter debut with his surprise appearance on SBS' prime time news.On March 30, Lee Seung Gi appeared at the end of 'SBS 8 News' during the sports news segment to report about a professional baseball player who returned to the field for a practice game and hit a home run.After being introduced by SBS announcer Kim Yoon-sang, Lee Seung Gi nervously started delivering the news, saying, "We prepared a clip of LOTTE Giants' player Kim Sang-ho, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor two years ago."Before signing off, Lee Seung Gi said, "This has been one-day announcer, Lee Seung Gi."After the broadcast, fans have been speculating about the reason behind Lee Seung Gi's unexpected appearance; including a possible link to the upcoming episode of SBS' variety show 'Master in the House'.Check out Lee Seung Gi's news presenter debut in the video below.(Credit= 'SBS News' YouTube)(SBS Star)