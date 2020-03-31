[SBS Star] TAEYANG's Brother Dong Hyun Bae to Join Choi Jin Hyuk's Drama

TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's older brother Dong Hyun Bae is joining actor Choi Jin Hyuk's drama.On March 31, it was reported that Dong Hyun Bae will be joining OCN's action drama 'RUGAL'.'RUGAL' is an action drama, led by Choi Jin Hyuk, actors Park Sung Woong, Cho Dong-hyuk and actress Jeong He-in.The drama depicts an intense battle between a secret organization 'RUGAL' against the largest terrorist group in Korea 'ARGOS'.Dong Hyun Bae will play the role of 'Lee Jae-han', the leader of a popular jazz band.One day after his performance, 'Lee Jae Han' gets involved in an incident, which is said to hugely impact the whole story.Debuted in 2011, Dong Hyun Bae has taken numerous supporting roles in dramas and films over the years.Dong Hyun Bae has appeared in dramas and films including, 'Commitment' (2013), 'Part-time Spy' (2016), 'The Last Empress' (2018), 'Trap' (2019) and many more.(Credit= OCN RUGAL, Echo Global Group)(SBS Star)