SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TAEYANG's Brother Dong Hyun Bae to Join Choi Jin Hyuk's Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] TAEYANG's Brother Dong Hyun Bae to Join Choi Jin Hyuk's Drama

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.31 11:40 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TAEYANGs Brother Dong Hyun Bae to Join Choi Jin Hyuks Drama
TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's older brother Dong Hyun Bae is joining actor Choi Jin Hyuk's drama. 

On March 31, it was reported that Dong Hyun Bae will be joining OCN's action drama 'RUGAL'. 
Dong Hyun Bae'RUGAL' is an action drama, led by Choi Jin Hyuk, actors Park Sung Woong, Cho Dong-hyuk and actress Jeong He-in. 

The drama depicts an intense battle between a secret organization 'RUGAL' against the largest terrorist group in Korea 'ARGOS'. 

Dong Hyun Bae will play the role of 'Lee Jae-han', the leader of a popular jazz band. 

One day after his performance, 'Lee Jae Han' gets involved in an incident, which is said to hugely impact the whole story. 
Dong Hyun BaeDebuted in 2011, Dong Hyun Bae has taken numerous supporting roles in dramas and films over the years.

Dong Hyun Bae has appeared in dramas and films including, 'Commitment' (2013), 'Part-time Spy' (2016), 'The Last Empress' (2018), 'Trap' (2019) and many more. 
Dong Hyun Bae(Credit= OCN RUGAL, Echo Global Group) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙