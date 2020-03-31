[SBS Star] Park Joo-ho Reveals the Name of Na-eun & Geon-hoo's Younger Brother

Professional soccer player Park Joo-ho finally revealed the name of his third child and the younger brother of his adorable kids Na-eun and Geon-hoo.On March 28, Park Joo-ho shared a video filmed on the day of his third child's born on his YouTube channel.While waiting for the baby's birth at the hospital in Switzerland, Park Joo-ho said, "I'm so nervous right now. I already welcomed two children in my life but I'm also looking forward to meeting the third."After the baby's birth, Park Joo-ho shared footage of himself cradling the baby and shared photos of Geon-hoo meeting his new younger brother for the first time.The soccer player revealed the son's name Jin-woo, and his second name Élyséen.Meanwhile, the Park family previously announced to take a break from KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' in order to focus on raising the new baby in Switzerland, Park Joo-ho's wife Anna's home country.(Credit= 'Captain PaChuHo' YouTube)(SBS Star)