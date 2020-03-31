SBS NEWS

SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Joo-ho Reveals the Name of Na-eun & Geon-hoo's Younger Brother
SBS NEWS

Published 2020.03.31
Professional soccer player Park Joo-ho finally revealed the name of his third child and the younger brother of his adorable kids Na-eun and Geon-hoo.

On March 28, Park Joo-ho shared a video filmed on the day of his third child's born on his YouTube channel.
Park Joo-ho YouTubeWhile waiting for the baby's birth at the hospital in Switzerland, Park Joo-ho said, "I'm so nervous right now. I already welcomed two children in my life but I'm also looking forward to meeting the third."

After the baby's birth, Park Joo-ho shared footage of himself cradling the baby and shared photos of Geon-hoo meeting his new younger brother for the first time.
Park Joo-ho YouTubeThe soccer player revealed the son's name Jin-woo, and his second name Élyséen.
Park Joo-ho YouTubeMeanwhile, the Park family previously announced to take a break from KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' in order to focus on raising the new baby in Switzerland, Park Joo-ho's wife Anna's home country.

(Credit= 'Captain PaChuHo' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
