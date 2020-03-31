[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Reportedly Enlisting in the Military This Summer; Agency Responds

Actor Park Bo Gum is reportedly starting his national mandatory military service this summer.On March 30, news outlet Hankook Sports Economy reported that Park Bo Gum is planning on starting his military service in the summer.According to the report, Park Bo Gum will enlist in the military after wrapping up shooting a movie 'Wonderland', which is scheduled to end in the summer.Then early in the morning of March 31, Park Bo Gum's management agency Blossom Entertainment gave an official response to this report.The agency said, "That's a groundless fact. Nothing has been decided about his military enlistment."They continued, "Park Bo Gum hasn't even receive a notice from the Military Manpower Administration yet."Currently, Park Bo Gum is busy filming 'Wonderland' and tvN's new drama 'Recording Our Youth' (literal translation) at the same time.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)