[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung & Ji Chang Wook Seen Filming Their Upcoming Drama

Actress Kim Yoo Jung and actor Ji Chang Wook were spotted filming their upcoming romantic comedy drama.Recently, some photos of Kim Yoo Jung and Ji Chang Wook filming SBS' new drama 'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' were posted online.The photos showed them shooting the drama at two different times of the day; one during the day and one late at night.Unfortunately though, there were no photos of the two stars together.Despite that, these photos are quickly going around online, and making fans around the world all hyped up for the drama.'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' is a romantic comedy drama that is based on a popular webtoon of the same name.The drama will tell an unpredictable love story between a convenience store part-timer and owner.Kim Yoo Jung will act the always-happy part-timer 'Saet-byul' working at a convenience store.Ji Chang Wook will play the role of a clumsy but fussy convenience store owner 'Dae-hyun'.Meanwhile, 'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' is scheduled to be unveiled in June.(Credit= Online Community, 'Ye eun예은의 일상' YouTube, 'oni-mom7' NAVER Blog)(SBS Star)