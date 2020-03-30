SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung & Ji Chang Wook Seen Filming Their Upcoming Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung & Ji Chang Wook Seen Filming Their Upcoming Drama

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.30 18:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung & Ji Chang Wook Seen Filming Their Upcoming Drama
Actress Kim Yoo Jung and actor Ji Chang Wook were spotted filming their upcoming romantic comedy drama. 

Recently, some photos of Kim Yoo Jung and Ji Chang Wook filming SBS' new drama 'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' were posted online. 
Kim Yoo JungKim Yoo JungThe photos showed them shooting the drama at two different times of the day; one during the day and one late at night.

Unfortunately though, there were no photos of the two stars together. 

Despite that, these photos are quickly going around online, and making fans around the world all hyped up for the drama. 
Ji Chang WookJi Chang Wook'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' is a romantic comedy drama that is based on a popular webtoon of the same name. 

The drama will tell an unpredictable love story between a convenience store part-timer and owner. 

Kim Yoo Jung will act the always-happy part-timer 'Saet-byul' working at a convenience store.

Ji Chang Wook will play the role of a clumsy but fussy convenience store owner 'Dae-hyun'. 
 

Meanwhile, 'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' is scheduled to be unveiled in June. 

(Credit= Online Community, 'Ye eun예은의 일상' YouTube, 'oni-mom7' NAVER Blog) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙