[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel Hilariously Responds to a Fan's Comment

K-pop artist Kang Daniel's funny response to one fan's comment is making all fans laugh.On March 29, Kang Daniel held a 35-minute live broadcast session.During the live broadcast, Kang Daniel happened to come across an interesting comment written by a fan and read it out loud.The comment said, "Daniel, will you stop moving so that I can properly aim my arrow of love to your heart?"Following the read, Kang Daniel immediately leaned back against the wall and covered his mouth in shock.While laughing and repeating, "Ohhh.", he started moving down from his seat as if he was melting ice cream on a hot summer day.After bringing him to himself again, Kang Daniel said, "Can you guys see how red my face is right now?"Then, he commented, "How is it even possible for anyone to come up with a line like this? Well, thank you."He laughingly added, "Seriously, wow...! Your words truly are something. Here is my respect for you."Meanwhile, Kang Daniel released his first mini album 'CYAN' with the title track '2U' on March 24.(Credit= 'KANGDANIEL' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)