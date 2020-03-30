SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TXT YEONJUN Responds to BTS JIMIN Calling Him a "Baby"
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TXT YEONJUN Responds to BTS JIMIN Calling Him a "Baby"

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.30 14:57 Updated 2020.03.30 15:00 View Count
K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER(TXT)'s member YEONJUN gave his honest response to another boy group BTS' member JIMIN calling him a "baby".

Previously on March 26, JIMIN held a live broadcast on NAVER V LIVE.

Fans recommended JIMIN some movies, and he decided to write them down during this live broadcast.

JIMIN found a note while looking for a piece of paper to write them down.

After opening to the note, JIMIN said, "Oh, I think this belongs to one of the 'babies'. It seems like it's YEONJUN's."

He continued, "Well, I can't really use his note and rip a page off or something. Well, I guess I'll just have to memorize them in my head instead."
 
Then on March 29, YEONJUN went live on NAVER V LIVE.

During the live broadcast, YEONJUN commented on JIMIN referring to him and the members of TXT as "babies".

YEONJUN said, "JIMIN often refers to us as 'babies'. Let me be honest here, it kind of makes my heart flutter."

He went on, "I'm the oldest one of our group, and I certainly feel old among them. But I realized that I may seem young and cute to the eye of our senior groups."

With a smile, he added, "It feels strange but good at the same time to know that he calls us 'babies'."
 
TXT made debut under BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment last year, about six years after BTS.

(Credit= 'BTS' 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)  
