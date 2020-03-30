[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Ji-hyo & Kim Jong-kook Tell Whether They Were Popular in School

Actress Song Ji-hyo and singer Kim Jong-kook talked about their popularity in school.On March 29 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the cast and guests were seen speaking about their middle and high school days.During the talk, Yu Jae Seok asked Song Ji-hyo, "I feel like you were very popular back in school, Ji-hyo. How popular were you? Tell us."Song Ji-hyo responded, "Actually, when I was in school, I've never gone to those meet-ups with guys nor blind dates, so I don't know."She continued, "I completely cut myself off from things like that. I honestly have no idea whether I was popular or not."Then, Yu Jae Seok also asked Kim Jong-kook the same question.Kim Jong-kook shyly smiled and said, "For some reason, I was quite popular among older girls. A lot of older girls used to like me when I was a high school student."He explained, "You know how there are like a few girls in their early 20s working at hair salons, right? They were the ones who liked me. Whenever I went to get a haircut, they always used to excitedly welcome me."(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)