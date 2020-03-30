SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun in Talks to Join Jun Ji Hyun's Upcoming Big-budget Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun in Talks to Join Jun Ji Hyun's Upcoming Big-budget Drama

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.30 10:57 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun in Talks to Join Jun Ji Hyuns Upcoming Big-budget Drama
Actor Park Seo Jun is reportedly in talks to join actress Jun Ji Hyun's new drama.

On March 29, it was reported that Park Seo Jun is in talks to star in an upcoming drama 'Jirisan'.

According to industry insiders, Jun Ji Hyun has recently confirmed her role in the drama.
Park Seo Jun and Jun Ji Hyun'Jirisan' is a big-budget drama that is estimated to cost around 2 billion won (approximately 1.6 million dollars) per episode.

As it is a 16-episode drama, it is presumed that the whole production of 'Jirisan' will cost a total of 32 billion won (approximately 26 million dollars).

Not much more about 'Jirisan' has been revealed yet, but it is said to be written by writer Kim Eun-hee.

Kim Eun-hee has written hit dramas, including 'Sign' (2011), 'Phantom' (2012), 'Signal' (2016), 'Kingdom' (2019) and more.
Park Seo Jun and Jun Ji HyunMany are already looking forward to watching this drama, since it will mark Jun Ji Hyun's first drama comeback in almost four years after her mega-hit drama 'Legend of the Blue Sea' in 2016.

Not only that, but it is also because it will be the first time for Jun Ji Hyun and Park Seo Jun to work with each other if he accepts his offer.
Park Seo Jun and Jun Ji HyunMeanwhile, 'Jirisan' is scheduled to kick off shooting in the second half of the year.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙