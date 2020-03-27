SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ryu Gyeong Su Thanks Park Seo Jun for Remembering Him from When He Was an Extra
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.27
Actor Ryu Gyeong Su expressed his gratitude to another actor Park Seo Jun for remembering him from the time when he was an extra.

On March 25, Ryu Gyeong Su sat down for an interview with news outlet 10 Asia.
Ryu Gyeong SuDuring the interview, Ryu Gyeong Su talked about working with Park Seo Jun for the third time in 'Itaewon Class'.

Ryu Gyeong Su said, "I made a very brief appearance in 'Midnight Runners' (2017) and 'The Divine Fury' (2019), which are both Seo Jun's films."

He continued, "I didn't think that he would recognize me when we met for 'The Divine Fury', but he remembered me. I was surprised and touched."
Ryu Gyeong SuThe actor went on, "Then after when we were cast in 'Itaewon Class', Seo Jun and I grabbed a meal together. At that time, he said to me, 'Gyeong Su, it's great to see you doing well.' His words felt so warm."

He added, "While filming 'Itaewon Class', Seo Jun and I became a lot closer. Seo Jun has such an incredible personality. He always made the whole team smile and laugh."
Ryu Gyeong Su(Credit= H.BROTHERS, Awesome Ent, 'ryurudtn' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
