SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Reportedly Purchases a Multi-million Dollar Condominium in Hawaii
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Reportedly Purchases a Multi-million Dollar Condominium in Hawaii

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.27 15:24 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Reportedly Purchases a Multi-million Dollar Condominium in Hawaii
Actor Song Joong Ki reportedly purchased a high-priced condominium in Hawaii.

On March 27, one real estate agent in Honolulu―the capital city of the U.S. state of Hawaii told news outlet Sports Chosun, "Song Joong Ki bought a condominium here last December."

The real estate agent continued, "He purchased the property for 2.28 million dollars. It seemed like he is planning on using the condominium as his holiday home."
Song Joong KiAccording to Sports Chosun, Song Joong Ki's condominium is located near Ala Moana Beach Park among many other luxurious condominiums.

It is said that his holiday home is on a high-level of a 40-story condominium where it showcases a great ocean view.
Song Joong KiIn response to this report, however, Song Joong Ki's management agency shared that they could not confirm anything.

They said, "We are unable to confirm Song Joong Ki's recent purchase of condominium in Hawaii as it is his private matter."
Song Joong KiMeanwhile, Song Joong Ki and the team of his upcoming movie 'Bogota' recently returned to Korea in the middle of shooting in Bogota, Colombia due to coronavirus concerns.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙