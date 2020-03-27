[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Reportedly Purchases a Multi-million Dollar Condominium in Hawaii

Actor Song Joong Ki reportedly purchased a high-priced condominium in Hawaii.On March 27, one real estate agent in Honolulu―the capital city of the U.S. state of Hawaii told news outlet Sports Chosun, "Song Joong Ki bought a condominium here last December."The real estate agent continued, "He purchased the property for 2.28 million dollars. It seemed like he is planning on using the condominium as his holiday home."According to Sports Chosun, Song Joong Ki's condominium is located near Ala Moana Beach Park among many other luxurious condominiums.It is said that his holiday home is on a high-level of a 40-story condominium where it showcases a great ocean view.In response to this report, however, Song Joong Ki's management agency shared that they could not confirm anything.They said, "We are unable to confirm Song Joong Ki's recent purchase of condominium in Hawaii as it is his private matter."Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki and the team of his upcoming movie 'Bogota' recently returned to Korea in the middle of shooting in Bogota, Colombia due to coronavirus concerns.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)