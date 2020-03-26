[SBS Star] SEUNGRI's Japanese Ramen Franchise Files for Bankruptcy

Aori Ramen, a famous Japanese Ramen franchise founded by K-pop boy group BIGBANG's former member SEUNGRI, has reportedly filed for a bankruptcy.According to reports on March 26, Aori FNB (Factory N) has ended up filing for a bankruptcy after their continuous decline in sales caused by the 'Burning Sun' controversy surrounding the company's former CEO, SEUNGRI.On top of the controversy, the franchise struggled due to the anti-Japan sentiment in South Korea and the overall economic recession caused by the spread of novel coronavirus.Reports stated that the biggest reason for the company's bankruptcy was "SEUNGRI owner risk", a series of scandal surrounding SEUNGRI and his club 'Burning Sun'.With the company asked the court for bankruptcy, Aori Ramen branches will all end up closing in the future; including ones in Malaysia and China.Back in March 2019, the company cut their ties with SEUNGRI following the reveal of the 'Burning Sun' controversy.(Credit= 'seungriseyo' Instagram, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)