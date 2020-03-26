SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Seon-hee Describes Kang Ha Neul's Lovely & Cute Personality

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.26
Actress Lee Seon-hee shared how lovely and cute actor Kang Ha Neul's personality is.

On March 26 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cinetown', Lee Seon Hee and Gong Min-jeong made a guest appearance.
CinetownDuring the talk, Lee Seon-hee reminisced the time when she worked with Kang Ha Neul in 2019's mega-hit drama 'When the Camellia Blooms'.

Lee Seon-hee said, "Ha Neul is so adorable. Just looking at him even makes me happy."

She continued, "When he has something to say to me, he comes towards me with a big smile on his face while saying, 'Noona, noona'."

She added, "Not only is he lovely and cute, but is an excellent actor. His acting skills always impress me. He has lots of potentials."
CinetownThen, the host Jang Ye-won asked, "Oh, does Kang Ha Neul have a lot of aegyo (a cute display of affection often expressed through a cute voice, facial expressions and gestures)?"

Lee Seon-hee responded, "Yes, he does, especially to noonas. That's why we all loved every moment at the shooting site. It was always filled with happiness."
Cinetown(Credit= WS Entertainment, SBS funE, SBS POWER FM Cinetown)

(SBS Star)   
