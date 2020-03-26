[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN Members Give Their Real Response to JEONGHAN's Bizarre Finger Trick

정한이의 능력 손가락 리듬체조ㅎㄷㄷㄷㄷㄷㄷㄷㄷ정한이가 이것도 솔직히 생각보다 24년동안 쓸데가 없더라고요(ㅋㅋㅋㅋ) 하면서 저런 평온한 표정으로 손가락 꺾기하고 히-하고 웃는데 신기하기도 하고 아플거 같기도 하고�� 뒤에 멤버들 놀라는 표정 지금 내 표정이랑 똑같아ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/AosJAnGRUS — 혼자 뒷북으로 정한이를 앓는 나 (@SVT951004JH) August 7, 2018

The members of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN gave their very real response to the group's member JEONGHAN's bizarre trick using his finger.Recently, one past video of SEVENTEEN started going viral online.The video showed SEVENTEEN stopping by a camera while walking down a hallway of a recording studio.There, JEONGHAN walked towards the camera and said, "There is this trick that I can do with my finger."He went on, "For the last over 20 years of my life, this has never once been useful. At least, it's something that I can do at a time like this. Let me show you the trick now."Then, JEONGHAN grabbed his left index finger and completely bent it until it touched the back of his hand.As his finger touched the back of his hand, the members of SEVENTEEN behind him gasped in surprise.Some pulled disgusted faces, some froze with their jaw dropped, some continuously wowed over it while some just laughed.Their varied yet real and hilarious reaction is making a lot of people laugh at the moment.(Credit= MBC Music Show Champion)(SBS Star)