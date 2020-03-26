[SBS Star] TXT BEOMGYU Cutely Apologizes to Bang Si-hyuk for Ruining Their Wall

BEOMGYU of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) accidentally "ruined" his agency building and apologized to his boss Bang Si-hyuk.On March 25, BEOMGYU held a live broadcast and held a drawing session and interacted with his fans.BEOMGYU started drawing a house, the moon, stars, and more on a piece of clear plastic sheet.After giving everyone a closer look of the progress, BEOMGYU accidentally marked the wall with the marker without its caps on while placing the drawing back against the wall.BEOMGYU instantly realized what he had done, and he tried his best to wipe the mark away by scrubbing with his hand.Upon realizing there was no way to erase the mark on the white wall, BEOMGYU turned towards the camera and said, "Bang Si-hyuk PD-nim, I'm so sorry."To this, fans commented, "He won't be mad about it so no worries, BEOMGYU!", "Here's the result of having kids in the building! Hahaha.", "His guilty face though! So cute!", and more.(Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' V LIVE, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)