[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. States that BTS' Tour May Get Canceled or Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.26 11:11
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. States that BTS Tour May Get Canceled or Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment shared that they may be making adjustments to BTS' upcoming concert tour in light of rising COVID-19 cases around the world.

On March 24, Big Hit Entertainment released an official statement to give an update to fans in regards to BTS' concert tour 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR'.

In the statement, Big Hit Entertainment said, "We are closely monitoring the situations in the countries and cities that are part of our upcoming tour. With the global spread of COVID-19, the level of unpredictability is becoming higher to prepare for the shows in some countries and cities."
BTSBTSThey went on to say that they might have to make changes to the tour schedule as a result of the current circumstances across the globe.

The agency said, "Any cancellations or rescheduling will be based on a policy of full cooperation with the guidance and directives of national and local governments and concert venues to ensure the health and safety of everyone."

They continued, "We are making every effort to proceed with the planned shows where possible, however, details on any changes will be provided separately for each region."
BTSThen, Big Hit Entertainment also mentioned 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' in Seoul, Korea, which was originally scheduled to take place in April but canceled in the end of February amid coronavirus fears.

The agency said, "Currently, we are developing plans to secure dates and venues to hold 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' in Seoul if the situation stabilizes. We ask for your understanding as we continue to strive to deliver a better experience for 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' to all our fans who have undoubtedly been disappointed by recent cancellation."
BTSLastly, they said, "We will place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists and fans and do our utmost to keep the promises we made to our fans. Once again, we fully appreciate the generous understanding and support from all our fans looking forward to 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR'."

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
