[SBS Star] Fans Are Impressed that BTS JIN Is Still Using Fans' Gifts from Years Ago
[SBS Star] Fans Are Impressed that BTS JIN Is Still Using Fans' Gifts from Years Ago

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.25 18:21 View Count
Fans are amazed that K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN is still using various gifts from fans from years ago. 

With many years of hard work, JIN has accumulated more wealth than the majority of people in this world could ever dream of having. 

He certainly could buy anything he wants with his money and just keep replacing his stuff. 
JINBut it seems like JIN treasures all things he has, especially gifts from his fans regardless of the price. 

Fans are constantly discovering JIN using fans' gifts from years ago. 

For instance, JIN recently wore a sweater on a live broadcast that was given to him for his birthday from a fan in 2017. 
JINOne foreign fan spotted JIN wearing his/her gift of a hoodie from years ago on a recent episode of BTS' reality show as well. 

About three years ago, one fan gifted JIN a custom-made set of shot glasses to JIN, and found out JIN and the rest of the members were still using them in their dorm. 

This showed how big JIN's love for his fans are, and they are all touched by his great love. 
JIN(Credit= Online Community, 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, 'jjinneu1204' 'arab_seokjin' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)    
