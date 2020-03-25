[SBS Star] Yoona Confirms to Lead Her First Drama in 3 Years

Actress/K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Yoona is making a small screen comeback in three years.On March 25, it was reported that Yoona will be starring in JTBC's upcoming drama 'Hush' (working title).'Hush' is an office drama that depicts the struggles and ethical dilemmas that newspaper journalists face every day.Yoona will play the role of an intern at a newspaper company named 'Lee Ji-soo'.'Lee Ji-soo' is a bold character, who is not afraid of saying anything that she feels like it needs to be said.After meeting her mentor 'Han Jun-hyuk' (actor Hwang Jung Min), she dreams of becoming a journalist one day.'Hush' will mark Yoona's return on small screen in about three years after MBC's drama 'The King in Love' in 2017.Many are already getting very excited about 'Hush' to welcome Yoona back as well as to see her amazing acting on television again.Meanwhile, 'Hush' is scheduled to be unveiled in the second half of the year.(Credit= 'yoona__lim' Instagram)(SBS Star)