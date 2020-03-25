[SBS Star] 'The King: Eternal Monarch' Drops Main Posters Featuring Lee Minho, Kim Go-eun & More

SBS' upcoming fantasy romance drama 'The King: Etnernal Monarch' has unveiled the drama's first main posters, raising the public's anticipation towards the upcoming project.On March 25, the production team of 'The King: Eternal Monarch' dropped two main posters for the upcoming Friday-Saturday drama.One poster features the drama's lead cast members including Lee Minho, Kim Go-eun, Woo Do Hwan, Kim Kyung-nam, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Jung-jin.The poster shows a contrast between characters by grouping them into two dimensions, 'The Republic of Korea' and 'The Kingdom of Korea'.The second poster illustrates a breathtaking cross-dimentional encounter between Lee Minho and Kim Go-eun, the King of the Kingdom of Korea 'Lee Gon' and a detective from the Republic of Korea, 'Jung Tae-eul'.Meanwhile, 'The King: Eternal Monarch' is scheduled to be aired this April following the end of currently airing drama 'Hyena'.(Credit= SBS The King: Eternal Monarch)(SBS Star)