[SBS Star] 'The King: Eternal Monarch' Drops Main Posters Featuring Lee Minho, Kim Go-eun & More
[SBS Star] 'The King: Eternal Monarch' Drops Main Posters Featuring Lee Minho, Kim Go-eun & More

Published 2020.03.25 16:46 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The King: Eternal Monarch Drops Main Posters Featuring Lee Minho, Kim Go-eun & More
SBS' upcoming fantasy romance drama 'The King: Etnernal Monarch' has unveiled the drama's first main posters, raising the public's anticipation towards the upcoming project.

On March 25, the production team of 'The King: Eternal Monarch' dropped two main posters for the upcoming Friday-Saturday drama.
The King Eternal MonarchOne poster features the drama's lead cast members including Lee Minho, Kim Go-eun, Woo Do Hwan, Kim Kyung-nam, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Jung-jin.

The poster shows a contrast between characters by grouping them into two dimensions, 'The Republic of Korea' and 'The Kingdom of Korea'.
The King Eternal MonarchThe second poster illustrates a breathtaking cross-dimentional encounter between Lee Minho and Kim Go-eun, the King of the Kingdom of Korea 'Lee Gon' and a detective from the Republic of Korea, 'Jung Tae-eul'.

Meanwhile, 'The King: Eternal Monarch' is scheduled to be aired this April following the end of currently airing drama 'Hyena'.

(Credit= SBS The King: Eternal Monarch)

(SBS Star) 
