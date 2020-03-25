SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jessica Shares How She Felt When She Saw Krystal After She Was Born
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.25 15:15
K-pop artist Jessica shared her first memory with her younger sister girl group f(x)'s member Krystal. 

On March 18, Jessica uploaded a new video on YouTube titled, 'My Firsts'. 

One of the things that Jessica talked about in the video was the time when she saw Krystal for the very first time. 
JessicaJessica started off by saying, "I remember when Krystal was born quite vividly. I was like five years old then." 

She went on, "So, the night before she was born, my parents suddenly dropped me off at my aunt's place." 
JessicaThen Jessica said, she was taken to a hospital the next day, where she saw "a strange doll-like creature" lying in bed. 

Jessica said, "I knew that I was going to have a little sister, but actually seeing her felt strange and cool at the same time." 
JessicaAfter that, Jessica reminisced the time when she held Krystal in her arms, "I think I have a photo of myself holding her like this. I didn't like holding her that much though." 

Jessica laughed and said, "It was because I was the only child until then, and I got the feeling that my parents' love was going to have to be shared with her from then on."
JessicaShe continued, "I was like, 'Oh? Are you someone who I'm going to have to compete with now?' That was my initial thought when I first saw her." 

She added with a smile, "But now, I'm so glad that I have a sister, not brother. Mom and dad, thank you." 
Jessica(Credit= 'JESSICA LAND' YouTube, Online Community, 'jessica.syj' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
