[SBS Star] BTS V Spotted in a Group Photo of Park Seo Jun's Drama Team
[SBS Star] BTS V Spotted in a Group Photo of Park Seo Jun's Drama Team

V of K-pop boy group BTS was spotted in a group photo of the recently-ended drama 'Itaewon Class' taken on their final filming day. 

As previously reported, V visited the filming site of 'Itaewon Class' on the final recording day of the drama to show support for his best friend Park Seo Jun, the lead actor.
V Spotted in a Group Photo of Park Seo Jun's Drama TeamIn the newly-released photo, V is sitting right next to the drama's main director in the front row with a bright smile on his face.

According to fans, the photo was shared by one of the staff members of the drama.
V Spotted in a Group Photo of Park Seo Jun's Drama TeamV showed his full support for Park Seo Jun's drama by giving a self-produced OST 'Sweet Night'. 

V and Park Seo Jun have been close since 2016 when they worked together for a drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth'.
V Spotted in a Group Photo of Park Seo Jun's Drama Team(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment, JTBC)

(SBS Star) 
