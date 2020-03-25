SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ahn Bo Hyun Shares What It Was Like Filming a Drama with Park Seo Jun
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.25 13:25 View Count
[SBS Star] Ahn Bo Hyun Shares What It Was Like Filming a Drama with Park Seo Jun
Actor Ahn Bo Hyun shared what it was like working with another actor Park Seo Jun.

On March 20, Ahn Bo Hyun sat down for an interview with news outlet OSEN to talk about his drama 'Itaewon Class'.
Ahn Bo HyunDuring the interview, Ahn Bo Hyun was asked what he thought of the chemistry between him and Park Seo Jun.

Ahn Bo Hyun said, "Although Seo Jun and I are the same age, he has much more experience in this field than I do. Also, a lot of his projects are very successful. So, it wasn't so easy for me to be around him at first."
Ahn Bo HyunThe actor continued, "But there were many scenes where Seo Jun and I got in very big fights. As they were very important parts of the drama, we had to constantly discuss the fighting scenes together."

He went on, "As we were doing so, I became more and more comfortable with him. At one point, we started sharing a great number of things together."

Lastly, he said, "It honestly was incredible working with Seo Jun. I would say that our chemistry was really great."
Ahn Bo HyunMeanwhile, 'Itaewon Class' ended with a high viewing rate of 16.5% on March 21.

(Credit= 'bohyunahn' Instagram, JTBC Itaewon Class)

(SBS Star)  
