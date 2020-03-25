[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Discovers His Past Life Through Hypnotherapy

Singer Kang Daniel's past life was revealed for the first time on his special comeback show.On March 24, Kang Daniel made a long-awaited comeback with his first mini album 'CYAN'.In celebration of the album release, Kang Daniel presented his brand-new stages for the first time on Mnet's special comeback show 'Kang Daniel Comeback Show - CYAN'.During one segment of the show, Kang Daniel visited a hypnotherapist to know more about his past life.While he was under hypnosis, Kang Daniel slowly revealed aspects of his supposed former self.Kang Daniel said, "I'm a man on an island. I look a little different than I do now. I think I'm in my mid-30s."He continued, "I think I'm a high-ranking soldier who's protecting an extremely large castle. I think I'm the king's older cousin."When the hypnotherapist asked Kang Daniel to go to the moment of his death, Kang Daniel said, "I'm riding a horse, but the horse was hit by an arrow."He went on, "My younger sister and I ran towards a ravine, but there was a boat with only one spot. I put my sister on it and sent her off. I ran away from the people chasing me, and I was hit with an arrow on the left side of my neck."When asked whether he was ever a singer in one of his past lives, Kang Daniel responded, "I'm a brown owl. I'm flying free through the mountains. It feels so nice."Meanwhile, Kang Daniel made a successful comeback with the mini album's title track '2U'.Check out '2U' music video below:(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment, Mnet, 'KONNECT Entertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)