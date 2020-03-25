SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Discovers His Past Life Through Hypnotherapy
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Discovers His Past Life Through Hypnotherapy

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.03.25 13:35 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Discovers His Past Life Through Hypnotherapy
Singer Kang Daniel's past life was revealed for the first time on his special comeback show.

On March 24, Kang Daniel made a long-awaited comeback with his first mini album 'CYAN'.

In celebration of the album release, Kang Daniel presented his brand-new stages for the first time on Mnet's special comeback show 'Kang Daniel Comeback Show - CYAN'.

During one segment of the show, Kang Daniel visited a hypnotherapist to know more about his past life.
Kang DanielWhile he was under hypnosis, Kang Daniel slowly revealed aspects of his supposed former self.

Kang Daniel said, "I'm a man on an island. I look a little different than I do now. I think I'm in my mid-30s."

He continued, "I think I'm a high-ranking soldier who's protecting an extremely large castle. I think I'm the king's older cousin."
Kang DanielWhen the hypnotherapist asked Kang Daniel to go to the moment of his death, Kang Daniel said, "I'm riding a horse, but the horse was hit by an arrow."

He went on, "My younger sister and I ran towards a ravine, but there was a boat with only one spot. I put my sister on it and sent her off. I ran away from the people chasing me, and I was hit with an arrow on the left side of my neck."
Kang DanielWhen asked whether he was ever a singer in one of his past lives, Kang Daniel responded, "I'm a brown owl. I'm flying free through the mountains. It feels so nice."

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel made a successful comeback with the mini album's title track '2U'.

Check out '2U' music video below:
 
 

(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment, Mnet, 'KONNECT Entertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙