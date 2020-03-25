SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] DARA Throws a Birthday Party for Park Bom
[SBS Star] DARA Throws a Birthday Party for Park Bom

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.25 10:55
K-pop artist DARA celebrated her dear friend another K-pop artist Park Bom's birthday with a party. 

On March 24, DARA updated her Instagram with three new photos.

The first photo is a photo of DARA and Park Bom at a bar-like place. 

They give off birthday party vibes with a cute headband and candle-lit birthday cake. 
Park Bom and DARAThe next two photos are of the custom-made one-and-only birthday cake that DARA had specially prepared for Park Bom. 

On the cake in the drawing that resembles a sign at a subway station, it said, "This stop is Park Bom ('bom' means 'spring' in Korean). The next stop is summer. Bom, bom, bom (spring, spring, spring) is here! Happy birthday!" 

There is also a numeric candle on the cake, and instead of Park Bom's age, there is number 21 on it that sounds and looks almost like their group 2NE1. 
Park Bom and DARAIn the caption, DARA wrote, "After Bom finished her day, she came to see me and we met up near my place. I threw a little birthday for her."

She continued, "It's the 14th time spending your birthday together. Let's continue to spend your birthday together! Happy birthday, Bom!" 
Park Bom and DARADARA and Park Bom debuted as members of 2NE1 in 2009. 

After the group's disbandment in 2016, they have been establishing themselves in the entertainment industry as a multi-entertainer and soloist. 

(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
