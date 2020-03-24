[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul & Lee Kwang Soo Are Leading a New Blockbuster Film Together?

Actors Kang Ha Neul and Lee Kwang Soo are reportedly leading a new blockbuster film together.On March 24, news outlet Star News revealed the cast for an upcoming film 'The Pirates 2'.They reported that Kang Ha Neul, Lee Kwang Soo, actress Han Hyo Joo and actor Kwon Sang-woo have been confirmed to join 'The Pirates 2'.Previously around the same time last year, the original cast actor Kim Nam Gil and actress Son Ye-jin confirmed to lead 'The Pirates 2'.However, due to schedule clash with their dramas, they ended up withdrawing themselves from the film.In the summer of 2014 when 'The Pirates' hit theaters, it attracted over 8.6 million moviegoers.Many are looking forward to watching the second sequel of 'The Pirates' with this amazing cast.(Credit= SBS funE, LOTTE Entertainment)(SBS Star)