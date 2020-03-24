[SBS Star] Child Actress in 'ON' MV Reveals How Sweet BTS JIMIN Is in Real Life

American child actress Rina Johnson shared a sweet story of K-pop boy group BTS' JIMIN during 'ON' music video shooting.Recently, Rina Johnson did a quick Q&A session via her Instagram account and answered multiple questions about her working experience with BTS for the group's latest music video, 'ON'.One ARMY (BTS' fan club) asked Rina Johnson, "How would you describe JIMIN? What was the first impression?"To this, Rina Johnson shared a story of JIMIN.She wrote, "JIMIN was worried about the little boy who works with him, because the little boy can't be under the sun too long."She continued, "JIMIN is V's best friend and he was very sweet to everyone (and very good-looking)."To this, fans commented, "The sweetest person in the world indeed.", "Awww, he's always so caring and genuine to everyone.", "That's our JIMINssi.", and more.(Credit= 'rinajohnsonofficial' Instagram, 'Big Hit Labels' 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)