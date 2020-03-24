SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Child Actress in 'ON' MV Reveals How Sweet BTS JIMIN Is in Real Life
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Child Actress in 'ON' MV Reveals How Sweet BTS JIMIN Is in Real Life

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.03.24 17:29 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Child Actress in ON MV Reveals How Sweet BTS JIMIN Is in Real Life
American child actress Rina Johnson shared a sweet story of K-pop boy group BTS' JIMIN during 'ON' music video shooting.

Recently, Rina Johnson did a quick Q&A session via her Instagram account and answered multiple questions about her working experience with BTS for the group's latest music video, 'ON'.
JIMINOne ARMY (BTS' fan club) asked Rina Johnson, "How would you describe JIMIN? What was the first impression?"

To this, Rina Johnson shared a story of JIMIN.
JIMINShe wrote, "JIMIN was worried about the little boy who works with him, because the little boy can't be under the sun too long."

She continued, "JIMIN is V's best friend and he was very sweet to everyone (and very good-looking)."
JIMINJIMINTo this, fans commented, "The sweetest person in the world indeed.", "Awww, he's always so caring and genuine to everyone.", "That's our JIMINssi.", and more.

(Credit= 'rinajohnsonofficial' Instagram, 'Big Hit Labels' 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙