[SBS Star] EXO KAI Stole Lee Il-min's Popularity in High School?

Actor Lee Il-min talked about K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI stealing his popularity back when they were in high school.Early in the month, Lee Il-min guested on MBC Standard FM's radio show 'Hurray at 2 O'clock' (literal translation).During the talk, the host Park Joon-hyung commented, "So, Il-min, I heard that you were very popular when you were in school."Lee Il-min responded, "Ah yes. I was the most popular student at my school, but things changed after KAI transferred to my school."Lee Il-min explained that KAI was a K-pop star trainee at that time while he had already made acting debut and was featuring in a drama.The actor said, "KAI was very tall and good-looking that I could not help myself but to feel a strong sense of rivalry against him."He laughingly continued, "As I worried, girls who used to like me started liking KAI soon after his arrival."(Credit= 'skyeaglelee' 'zkdlin' Instagram, MBC Standard FM Hurray at 2 O'clock)(SBS Star)