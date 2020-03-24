SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO KAI Stole Lee Il-min's Popularity in High School?
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.24 16:48 View Count
Actor Lee Il-min talked about K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI stealing his popularity back when they were in high school.

Early in the month, Lee Il-min guested on MBC Standard FM's radio show 'Hurray at 2 O'clock' (literal translation). 
Lee Il-minDuring the talk, the host Park Joon-hyung commented, "So, Il-min, I heard that you were very popular when you were in school." 

Lee Il-min responded, "Ah yes. I was the most popular student at my school, but things changed after KAI transferred to my school." 
Lee Il-minLee Il-min explained that KAI was a K-pop star trainee at that time while he had already made acting debut and was featuring in a drama.

The actor said, "KAI was very tall and good-looking that I could not help myself but to feel a strong sense of rivalry against him." 

He laughingly continued, "As I worried, girls who used to like me started liking KAI soon after his arrival." 
Lee Il-min(Credit= 'skyeaglelee' 'zkdlin' Instagram, MBC Standard FM Hurray at 2 O'clock) 

(SBS Star)    
