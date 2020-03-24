[SBS Star] VIDEO: What Does JOY Think She Would Have Become If She Did Not Make Debut as Red Velvet?

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member JOY shared that she thinks she would have tried to become a kindergarten teacher if she did not become a K-pop star.On March 23, fashion magazine GQ KOREA uploaded a video interview of JOY on their YouTube.In this video interview, JOY gets asked a series of random questions.One of the question was, "Is there any other job you would like to try besides a K-pop star?"Without hesitation, JOY answered, "I would like to become a kindergarten teacher."She continued, "I really would love to sing and dance with children."She added, "I like the purity and innocence that children have. I also like unpredictable things that they say and do."Under this video, fans left comments such as, "She will make the best kindergarten teacher ever!", "I bet she'll melt the hearts of all her students with her warm and kind heart.", "I can so imagine her as a kindergarten teacher!" and so on.(Credit= 'GQ KOREA' YouTube)(SBS Star)