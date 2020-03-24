SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: What Does JOY Think She Would Have Become If She Did Not Make Debut as Red Velvet?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: What Does JOY Think She Would Have Become If She Did Not Make Debut as Red Velvet?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.24 14:56 Updated 2020.03.24 15:01 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: What Does JOY Think She Would Have Become If She Did Not Make Debut as Red Velvet?
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member JOY shared that she thinks she would have tried to become a kindergarten teacher if she did not become a K-pop star.

On March 23, fashion magazine GQ KOREA uploaded a video interview of JOY on their YouTube.

In this video interview, JOY gets asked a series of random questions.

One of the question was, "Is there any other job you would like to try besides a K-pop star?"
JOYWithout hesitation, JOY answered, "I would like to become a kindergarten teacher."

She continued, "I really would love to sing and dance with children."

She added, "I like the purity and innocence that children have. I also like unpredictable things that they say and do."
 

Under this video, fans left comments such as, "She will make the best kindergarten teacher ever!", "I bet she'll melt the hearts of all her students with her warm and kind heart.", "I can so imagine her as a kindergarten teacher!" and so on.

(Credit= 'GQ KOREA' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙