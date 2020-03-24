[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Sends Support & Hope Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

K-pop boy group BTS shared a message of hope during the constant spread of novel coronavirus all across the globe.On March 23, BTS shared a video on the group's official YouTube channel, 'BANGTANTV'.In the video, the seven members of BTS took turns to share their message during this hard time due to the spread of COVID-19.RM first revealed that they were chosen by the Korea Armed Forces Nursing Academy to film a video to give a message of support to the world during the hard times.J-HOPE thanked all medical staff and people that were fighting COVID-19 at the front lines.JIN emphasized how precious each day is and how meaningful every moment of our life is supposed to be.SUGA revealed how isolated the members feel right now, and that we all need to overcome this rough time together.JIMIN said that we are all connected in some way and that we will eventually get through this together.JUNGKOOK said that we need more trust on each other than anger in times like this, while V hoped this situation will come to an end soon and we can all be happy again soon.At the very end of the video, BTS named football player Son Heung-min to join the video filming challenge.(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)