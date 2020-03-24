SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Sends Support & Hope Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Sends Support & Hope Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.03.24 14:36 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Sends Support & Hope Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
K-pop boy group BTS shared a message of hope during the constant spread of novel coronavirus all across the globe.

On March 23, BTS shared a video on the group's official YouTube channel, 'BANGTANTV'.

In the video, the seven members of BTS took turns to share their message during this hard time due to the spread of COVID-19.
BTSRM first revealed that they were chosen by the Korea Armed Forces Nursing Academy to film a video to give a message of support to the world during the hard times.
BTSJ-HOPE thanked all medical staff and people that were fighting COVID-19 at the front lines.
BTSJIN emphasized how precious each day is and how meaningful every moment of our life is supposed to be.
BTSSUGA revealed how isolated the members feel right now, and that we all need to overcome this rough time together.
BTSJIMIN said that we are all connected in some way and that we will eventually get through this together.
BTSBTSJUNGKOOK said that we need more trust on each other than anger in times like this, while V hoped this situation will come to an end soon and we can all be happy again soon.
BTSAt the very end of the video, BTS named football player Son Heung-min to join the video filming challenge.
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙