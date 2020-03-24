SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Perfect IU Feels Jealous of Others As Well?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.24
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Perfect IU Feels Jealous of Others As Well?
K-pop artist IU shared what type of people she envies.

On March 20, fashion magazine W Korea released part of IU's recent interview.
IUDuring the interview, IU revealed that she is jealous of certain type of people.

IU said, "The biggest flaw that I have is my super laziness. I'm the kind of person who can't really enjoy oneself when in a place where I don't feel too comfortable or safe."

She continued, "So, I'm always jealous of those who can enjoy themselves anywhere with anyone."

She went on, "I also feel jealous of people who are diligent, and full of spirit and smile despite their hectic lives."
IUAfter that though, IU shared what she thinks her strength is.

IU said, "What brought me here is my strong sense of responsibility. I'm very lazy, but my responsibility made me work hard."
IUMeanwhile, IU is scheduled to begin filming her upcoming movie 'Dream' with actor Park Seo Jun soon.

(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
