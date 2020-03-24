[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Joong Ki Spotted at a Party in Bogota, Colombia with the Team of His New Film

[update] [3.10.20]



Actor Song Joong Ki was spotted having a blast with the team of his new film in Bogota, Colombia.Recently, one video of Song Joong Ki was shared online.The video showed Song Joong Ki cheering for a woman next to him downing her drink at a pub.Song Joong Ki has his thumbs up in the air and his jaw dropped on the floor.When she finishes her drink, Song Joong Ki screams very loudly and takes the empty glass from her hand.It is said that this video was filmed at a party by the team of Song Joong Ki's upcoming movie 'Bogota' while they were in Bogota for filming.It turned out that the brave female drinker was Colombian actress Juana del Río, who is starring in the movie with Song Joong Ki.'Bogota' is a crime/thriller film that is set in the '90s in Bogota.Song Joong Ki's character is an immigrant in Colombia working in a local market.Since January, Song Joong Ki and the team have been busily filming the movie in Bogota.Due to coronavirus concerns, however, they stopped filming and returned to Korea on March 24.(Credit= Online Community, SBS funE)(SBS Star)