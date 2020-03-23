[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Responds to a Middle School Student's Marriage Proposal

Singer Kim Jong-kook responded to a middle school student proposing to him.On March 20 episode of Mnet's television show 'I Can See Your Voice 7', Kim Jong-kook got unexpectedly proposed by a guest.The guest was a female middle school student, who explained that she came on the show just to meet Kim Jong-kook.She said, "I really like Kim Jong-kook. He is totally my type. I signed up as a guest for this show so that I could meet Kim Jong-kook."When Kim Jong-kook came close to her, she suddenly burst into tears and commented, "Oh wow. He is so good-looking. He looks much better in person."Then, the student looked at Kim Jong-kook in the eye and said, "I want to marry you, oppa. Please wait for me."After hearing this, another host LeeTeuk playfully said, "You know, he's going to be like 50 by that time."Kim Jong-kook awkwardly laughed and responded to the student, "Thank you. Thank you. I'll definitely invite you to my concert."(Credit= Mnet I Can See Your Voice 7)(SBS Star)