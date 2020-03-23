SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Responds to a Middle School Student's Marriage Proposal
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Responds to a Middle School Student's Marriage Proposal

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.23 17:55 View Count
Singer Kim Jong-kook responded to a middle school student proposing to him.

On March 20 episode of Mnet's television show 'I Can See Your Voice 7', Kim Jong-kook got unexpectedly proposed by a guest.

The guest was a female middle school student, who explained that she came on the show just to meet Kim Jong-kook.

She said, "I really like Kim Jong-kook. He is totally my type. I signed up as a guest for this show so that I could meet Kim Jong-kook."
Kim Jong-kookWhen Kim Jong-kook came close to her, she suddenly burst into tears and commented, "Oh wow. He is so good-looking. He looks much better in person."

Then, the student looked at Kim Jong-kook in the eye and said, "I want to marry you, oppa. Please wait for me."
Kim Jong-kookAfter hearing this, another host LeeTeuk playfully said, "You know, he's going to be like 50 by that time."

Kim Jong-kook awkwardly laughed and responded to the student, "Thank you. Thank you. I'll definitely invite you to my concert."
Kim Jong-kook(Credit= Mnet I Can See Your Voice 7)

(SBS Star)  
