[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ong Seong-wu Shares His Choice Between Love or Friendship

Singer/actor Ong Seong-wu fluttered everyone's heart with his answers on questions about love.Recently, fashion magazine VOGUE Korea dropped their new interview clip with Ong Seong-wu on their official YouTube channel.Among many interview questions, one particular question caught the attention of WELOs (Ong Seong-wu's official fan club) all over the world.The magazine asked, "If you and your best friend liked the same girl and you had to choose between love and friendship, what would you choose?"To this, Ong Seong-wu carefully shared his thoughts, saying, "I don't think it's an issue that can be decided between me and my friend."He continued, "What matters the most is that person's decision. Of course, we can like one person at the same time, but she might have no feelings for both of us."To Ong Seong-wu's caring answer emphasizing the person's feelings are more important than his feelings, fans commented, "How thoughtful person he is!", "So lovable and caring.", "Wish I could be that girl.", and more.Meanwhile, Ong Seong-wu is set to make his singer comeback with his first mini album 'LAYERS' on March 25.(Credit= 'officialtwt_OSW' Twitter, 'VOGUE KOREA' YouTube)(SBS Star)