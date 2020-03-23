SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ong Seong-wu Shares His Choice Between Love or Friendship
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ong Seong-wu Shares His Choice Between Love or Friendship

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.03.23 17:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ong Seong-wu Shares His Choice Between Love or Friendship
Singer/actor Ong Seong-wu fluttered everyone's heart with his answers on questions about love.

Recently, fashion magazine VOGUE Korea dropped their new interview clip with Ong Seong-wu on their official YouTube channel.
Ong Seong-wuAmong many interview questions, one particular question caught the attention of WELOs (Ong Seong-wu's official fan club) all over the world.

The magazine asked, "If you and your best friend liked the same girl and you had to choose between love and friendship, what would you choose?"
Ong Seong-wuTo this, Ong Seong-wu carefully shared his thoughts, saying, "I don't think it's an issue that can be decided between me and my friend."

He continued, "What matters the most is that person's decision. Of course, we can like one person at the same time, but she might have no feelings for both of us."
Ong Seong-wuTo Ong Seong-wu's caring answer emphasizing the person's feelings are more important than his feelings, fans commented, "How thoughtful person he is!", "So lovable and caring.", "Wish I could be that girl.", and more.
Ong Seong-wuMeanwhile, Ong Seong-wu is set to make his singer comeback with his first mini album 'LAYERS' on March 25.
 

(Credit= 'officialtwt_OSW' Twitter, 'VOGUE KOREA' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙