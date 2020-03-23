[SBS Star] Taeyeon Pulls Off a School Uniform Like She Is Still in High School

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation pulled off her high school uniform like no other 32-year olds.On March 23, Taeyeon shared six photos of herself on Instagram with the caption, "When back at my family home, I definitely should try my high school uniform on."In the first three photos, Taeyeon is wearing a sky blue colored school uniform for spring/summer.The next three photos show Taeyeon posing in front of a mirror in her bedroom with a dark blue and dark red checked fall/winter school uniform.They were all her own school uniform that she actually used to wear when she attended Jeonju Fine Arts High School.Even though it has been over 10 years since Taeyeon graduated from high school, the school uniform did not look weird or awkward on her at all.In fact, Taeyeon looked so natural on it that it seemed like she was still a high school student.After seeing these photos, Taeyeon's Instagram followers left comments such as, "Taeyeon's time travels back in time!", "It honestly seems like age never hit her...", "How does she look that young? Am I the only one who's getting old?" and so on.(Credit= 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram)(SBS Star)