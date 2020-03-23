[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Shares Why Park Bo Gum Is Loved by Everyone

Entertainer Hong Seok-chun shared how lovely he thinks actor Park Bo Gum is.On March 22, Hong Seok-chun updated his Instagram with two new photos.The first photo was of Hong Seok-chun with Park Bo Gum on the roof of his restaurant in Itaewon, Seoul.The next one showed Hong Seok-chun, actress Kwon Na-ra and Park Bo Gum posing together after the shooting of 'Itaewon Class'.Recently, Hong Seok-chun and Park Bo Gum made a special appearance in the last episode of JTBC's drama 'Itaewon Class'.In the caption, Hong Seok-chun wrote a long comment that is filled with nothing but good things about Park Bo Gum.Hong Seok-chun said, "If anyone could ever shine, that would be Park Bo Gum. He was so lovely during the shooting of 'Itaewon Class' that all the members of production team fell in love with him. The shooting was short, but I've never seen such a 'shining' person."He continued, "I knew from the beginning that Park Bo Gum would become big though. I could just see it. I hope he will continue to receive the amount of love that he is receiving now."He went on, "The drink in my hand tastes sweeter than any other times. The other day, Park Bo Gum said to me, 'Hyung, I'll visit your restaurant for dinner soon.' Tonight, Park Bo Gum came to my restaurant with his friend. He told me that he took the subway."He added, "I asked in him surprise, 'Did you really take the subway?', and Park Bo Gum answered, 'Yeah, I actually take the subway quite often. It's convenient. What an amazing guy, right?"(Credit= 'tonyhong1004' Instagram)(SBS Star)