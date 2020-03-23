SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Kwang Soo Makes a Grand Return on 'Running Man'
Published 2020.03.23
Actor Lee Kwang Soo made his comeback on SBS' variety show 'Running Man' after recovering from ankle injury following a car accident.

On March 22 episode of 'Running Man', cast member Lee Kwang Soo joined the filming after skipping for weeks due to his injury.
Running ManLee Kwang Soo said, "I wanted to come to the set so badly. Thank you for worrying about me and waiting for me."
Running ManThe 'Running Man' cast members and guests then started a race where they had to hit their opponent's back with a slipper and the person whose name tag was hit then got more rice cake in their basket.

Due to his ankle injury, Lee Kwang Soo participated by cutting rice cake instead.
Running ManHe commented, "I did not know just cutting rice cake would be this fun. It feels as if I'm truly alive!"

In the end, actress Jeon So Min was chosen as the person to receive punishment which was to get a cup of water thrown at her.

As Lee Kwang Soo says yes to Yang Se Chan asking if he should pour more water, Jeon So Min splashed Lee Kwang Soo's face with water.

To this, Lee Kwang Soo laughed and said, "It really feels like I'm back at 'Running Man' now."
Running Man

(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star)   
