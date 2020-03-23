[SBS Star] Kim Hee-won Shares How EXO Fans Reacted When He Slapped D.O. During Filming

Actor Kim Hee-won shared how fans of K-pop boy group EXO responded when he slapped the member D.O. during filming.On March 21, Kim Hee-won guested on JTBC's talk show 'Knowing Brothers'.During the talk, Kim Hee-won mentioned working with D.O. in a movie 'Cart' in 2014.Kim Hee-won said, "In 'Cart', there was a scene where I had to slap D.O. in his face. As D.O. was really into his character, I slapped him hard in order to look more real."He continued, "At that time though, there were a lot of his fans on the site, watching us."He went on, "When I slapped him, they screamed and shouted, 'No!' So, we had to retake the scene a couple of times.Then, the actor said that he had to tell D.O.'s fans that he would get slapped more if they kept responding it that way.He said, "In the end though, I had to explain the situation to his fans and ask for their understanding."(Credit= 'J.C Entertainment, SM Entertainment, JTBC Knowing Brothers)(SBS Star)