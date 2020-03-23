SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Hee-won Shares How EXO Fans Reacted When He Slapped D.O. During Filming
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.23
Actor Kim Hee-won shared how fans of K-pop boy group EXO responded when he slapped the member D.O. during filming.
Actor Kim Hee-won shared how fans of K-pop boy group EXO responded when he slapped the member D.O. during filming.

On March 21, Kim Hee-won guested on JTBC's talk show 'Knowing Brothers'.
Kim Hee-wonDuring the talk, Kim Hee-won mentioned working with D.O. in a movie 'Cart' in 2014.

Kim Hee-won said, "In 'Cart', there was a scene where I had to slap D.O. in his face. As D.O. was really into his character, I slapped him hard in order to look more real."

He continued, "At that time though, there were a lot of his fans on the site, watching us."

He went on, "When I slapped him, they screamed and shouted, 'No!' So, we had to retake the scene a couple of times.
Kim Hee-wonThen, the actor said that he had to tell D.O.'s fans that he would get slapped more if they kept responding it that way.

He said, "In the end though, I had to explain the situation to his fans and ask for their understanding."
(Credit= J.C Entertainment, SM Entertainment, JTBC Knowing Brothers)

(SBS Star)  
