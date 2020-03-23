SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY CHAERYEONG Falls on Stage as She Gets Surprised by a Confetti Cannon
[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY CHAERYEONG Falls on Stage as She Gets Surprised by a Confetti Cannon

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.23
K-pop girl group ITZY's member CHAERYEONG was spotted falling onstage as she gets extremely surprised by a confetti cannon.

On March 22, ITZY performed the group's latest title track 'WANNABE' on SBS' music show 'Inkigayo'.
ITZYAt the end of the show, all performers stood on stage together while the winner of the week was announced.

ITZY was one of the nominees, and the members were standing on the right side of the stage near a confetti cannon.
 
With the announcement that ITZY won first place, confetti shot out from the confetti cannon towards ITZY members.

All five girls were completely startled by it; they immediately shrank with fear and covered their ears.

Out of YEJI, LIA, RYUJIN, CHAERYEONG and YUNA, it seemed like CHAERYEONG was the most frightened.

As confetti shot out, CHAERYEONG jumped back, and even fell on stage.

Thankfully though, CHAERYEONG was able to pull herself together and returned to her place only a few seconds later. 
 
(Credit= SBS Inkigayo, '스브스케이팝 / SBS KPOP' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
