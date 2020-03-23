[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY CHAERYEONG Falls on Stage as She Gets Surprised by a Confetti Cannon

ITZY scored over 10000 on Inkigayo amd won 1st place #WANNABE2ndwin



Chaeryeong was so shocked by the confetti that she hid behind Ryujin. All the girls were all surprised and speechless when they saw that they won but they thanked MIDZY~~



K-pop girl group ITZY's member CHAERYEONG was spotted falling onstage as she gets extremely surprised by a confetti cannon.On March 22, ITZY performed the group's latest title track 'WANNABE' on SBS' music show 'Inkigayo'.At the end of the show, all performers stood on stage together while the winner of the week was announced.ITZY was one of the nominees, and the members were standing on the right side of the stage near a confetti cannon.With the announcement that ITZY won first place, confetti shot out from the confetti cannon towards ITZY members.All five girls were completely startled by it; they immediately shrank with fear and covered their ears.Out of YEJI, LIA, RYUJIN, CHAERYEONG and YUNA, it seemed like CHAERYEONG was the most frightened.As confetti shot out, CHAERYEONG jumped back, and even fell on stage.Thankfully though, CHAERYEONG was able to pull herself together and returned to her place only a few seconds later.(Credit= SBS Inkigayo, '스브스케이팝 / SBS KPOP' YouTube)(SBS Star)