[SBS Star] Lee Jae Wook's Playful Poses in High School Photos Make Fans Smile

Actor Lee Jae Wook's cute high school photos are making fans smile.Recently, some of Lee Jae Wook's high school photos started going around online.The photos were cropped group photos of Lee Jae Wook with his friends.In all of them, Lee Jae Wook smiles and makes playful poses in the center of the group.The photos said to have been taken when Lee Jae Wook was a high school sophomore, and looked like they were taken while he was on a school trip.They well-show his playfulness and extroverted personality.Not only that, but they also highlighted his cuteness, and his fans are completely in love with these newly-unveiled past photos at the moment.Lee Jae Wook gained fame through his mega-hit drama 'Extraordinary You' last year.He currently stars in JTBC's popular romance drama 'I Will Come by When the Weather Is Nice' (literal translation) with actor Seo Kang-jun and actress Park Min Young.(Credit= Online Community, 'jxxvvxxk' Instagram)(SBS Star)